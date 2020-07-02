Court dismisses suspension suit against Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court has dismissed a suit filed against the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and three others.

Justice Danlami Senchi dismissed the suit following an application for withdrawal and ordered parties to bear their respective costs.

The court’s order followed an application by Oluwole Afolabi Esq seeking to withdraw the suit.

He said, “the president said no more litigation, that is why we are withdrawing.”

Lawyer to Oshiomhole and one other, Ginika Ezeoke Esq did not oppose the application to withdraw.

Five APC members had sought judicial approval of the suspension of Oshiomhole by Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, following which the court on March 4 affirmed the suspension of Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC.

The action was filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Anselm Ojezua, Alhaji Sani Gomina, Hon. Fani Wabulari, Evangelist Princewill Ejogharado

The Court of Appeal on June 16 further upheld the high court order.

Oshiomhole had also withdrawn the appeals he filed in respect of the appellate court’s decision.

They are: Appeal number: CA/A/187/2020 and CA/A/188/2020.

