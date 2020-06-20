APC crisis: Ward exco torn over lift of Oshiomhole suspension

ADVERTISEMENT

A divide has emerged in Adams Oshiomhole’s Ward 10 of the APC in Etsako west local government in Edo state after the secretary announced it had lifted its suspension of Oshiomhole and its chairman called the lift a charade.

The former labour leader left his position on Tuesday when the Court of Appeal upheld his earlier suspension by the APC Executive Committee of his Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government.

Reading the resolution on Saturday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, the Ward Secretary, Emuakemeh Sule, said the committee reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

Sule said: “We have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.

The National Vice Chairman South/South, Hilliard Eta, while receiving the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10, lauded the exco for the action which he said was in line with the party’s constitution.

Eta, who was representing the acting National Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, said: “Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution. Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority. So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.

“I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.

“I am also in receipt bid further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (retd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary”.

However, the APC chairman in Etsako Ward 10, Oshawo Stephen, dismissed the claims that the suspension of Oshiomhole as a member of the party had been lifted.

Stephen, in a statement issued on Saturday, insisted that the ward executives stood by their suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC.

He said the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remained intact and had not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

According to him, “The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remain valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.

The Chairman APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also affirmed that the LGA executives are still members of the party in the state and stand by the suspension of Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of the APC has sent the name of Worgu Boms to replace Victor Giadom as the Deputy National Secretary.

Giadom had assumed the position of Acting National Chairman after Oshiomhole proceeded on suspension.

Eta, who also disclosed during the meeting with the Ward 10 exco said: “You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee NWC and should never parade himself as such.

“Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South South zone of the party which I head to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship Candidate of our party in Rivers state.

“I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Worgu Boms Esq, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the south South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party”.

