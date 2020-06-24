Court clears Obaseki to contest PDP Primary

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has cleared governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Justice Emmanuel Obile struck out the case instituted by another aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama as his counsel, D.C Demwigwe applied for an out-of-court settlement.

The judge had on Tuesday granted an order for accelerated hearing in the case which asked the court to restrain Obaseki from participating in the primary election.

Ogbeide-Ihama had approached a Federal High Court, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to exclude Governor Obaseki from contesting in the PDP primary election rescheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25.

He had prayed the court to disqualify Obaseki who joined the PDP last week, arguing that only aspirants who purchased the party’s nomination forms and were screened within the stipulated time should be allowed to contest in the primary.

A source within the party told Daily Trust in confidence that Hon. Ihama, after due consultations with party stakeholders, agreed to discontinue the case in the interest of the party.

“The Edo matter has been resolved amicably. The litigation in Port Harcourt will be discontinued this morning.

“All parties agreed to work together to deliver Governor Obaseki at the primary on Thursday in Benin,” he said.

Meanwhile, a member of Ihama campaign team, Pascal Ugbome confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, we have resolved and there is no problem. We all want the PDP to win,”.

Also, the state PDP chairman, Tony Azeigbemi, confirmed the incident, saying “everything has been resolved”.

