Coronavirus: Stay at home, FG orders civil servants

The Federal Government on Monday directed federal civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday, to stem the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular with reference number: HCSF/109/SJ/1/100 and titled “Compulsory stay at home of non-essential public servants on Grade Level 12 and below as a further measure to curtail the spread of Covid-19”.

“Government is concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it is about other Nigerians. All public servants are, therefore, strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March, 2020 until further notice,” Yemi-Esan said.

She said that all other categories of officers who will be at work, are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum to reduce physical contact as much as possible.

She added, “Furthermore, officers who have recently visited countries with incidence of COVID-19 or have had contact with persons who recently returned from these countries are advised to self-isolate at home for 2 weeks.

“In case such officers exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they are advised to contact the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 0800970000 – 10.”

