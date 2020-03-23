Coronavirus: Oyedepo, others apologise for flouting ban – Ogun govt

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Government on Monday said religious leaders who flouted ban on high-density gatherings and held services both on Friday and Sunday have tendered apology to the government and the people of the state.

The affected leaders, according to the government, equally promised to adhere strictly to the directive and to henceforth observe all measures associated with the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Daily Trust reports that the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (a.k.a. Winners Chapel), David Oyedepo, had on Sunday superintended over service at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun state, despite a directive by the state government banning high-density gathering to curb the spread of the virus.

Our correspondent learnt that thousands of congregants, who worshipped in the church auditorium, sang, danced and prayed against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Oyedepo, in leading thousands of worshippers, defied the order and held series of services. Those who attended the church service told Daily Trust that the first session was held amidst huge number of worshippers, but subsequent sessions recorded limited number of congregants.

However, a statement issued today by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Kunle Somorin, described the development as unacceptable.

The statement didn’t specifically mention names of the religious leaders who apologised, but reliable sources told our correspondent that Oyedepo was one of those who reached out to the government and showed remorse over the incident.

Our correspondent reports that Oyedepo, had in a statement on Monday, admitted that he had engaged the state government “at the highest level to clarify this issue and any misgivings and reiterated the full support of the church for the State Government’s efforts to ensure public safety, towards curtailing the spread of this deadly virus.”

The statement signed by Oyedepo’s Special Assistant, Pastor Steve Ogah, was circulated to journalists on Monday by the Special Adviser on Public Communications to the governor, Remmy Hazzan.

The government, while expressing concern over the deviant religious leaders, vowed to visit any erring worship centre with the full wrath of the law.

It also announced stringent measures by banning gathering of over 20 people in the state.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the government has been drawn to the fact that that some religious organizations conduct service on Friday and Sunday. This is unacceptable.

“Although, the leadership of the religious organisations involved had apologised to the government and people of the State for the overt indiscretion and promised to observe all measures associated with the fight against COVID-19 henceforth, government wishes to reiterate its commitment to public safety through various measures, including the enforcement of the ban on high – density gathering.

“Henceforth, any group of more than 20 persons that congregate in the name of any meeting – spiritual or secular – shall be visited with the full wrath of the law. The State Task Force has been mandated to ensure full and total compliance.

“COVID-19 is a raging pandemic that is threatening global peace and safety. As a responsible Government, we cannot take chances. The government enjoins all to note that the task of combating the pandemic is a joint one and, once again, seeks cooperation of all stakeholders and the citizenry.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App