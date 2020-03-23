Coronavirus: Nigeria shuts all borders, suspends FEC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the rising confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, the Nigerian Government has urgently shutdown all land borders and suspended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting indefinitely.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Coronavirus and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while updating newsmen on the COVID-19 pandemic and government’s measures to tackling it.

He said the Council of State meeting is also suspended.

He noted that the virus has covered 192 countries, reporting over 329,000 cases and that in Africa, 42 out of 54 countries have reported cases while 48 deaths have been recorded.

“In Nigeria, 36 cases have been reported and one fatality has occurred. The first responders, particularly the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), continue to attend to reports received through telephone calls and other mediums.

“The strategy of government is to focus on testing, detection and containment through contact tracking in order to minimize hugely, the possibility of community spread.

“We urge anyone experiencing the symptoms of the virus or has been in contact with anyone who has been suspected or tested positive to please report at the nearest medical facility or the designated center,” Mustapha said.

He said the total ban on international travels shall commence at 12.00 ​​midnight tonight at all airports; and that leaders of different faiths have been encouraged to restrict ​​services and activities that involve mass gathering of more ​​than ​fifty of their adherents.

He also said the nation’s waterways would soon be closed after the necessary measures have been taken.

“After a further review, Mr. President on the recommendation of Presidential Task Force (PTF) has approved the suspension of the weekly FEC meetings until further notice; postponement of the meeting of the Council of State ​​​scheduled for Thursday 26th March, 2020.

​”All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure ​​shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, ​​23rd March, 2020. In order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular ​​to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation ​​(HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately,” he said.

The SGF said that when the need arises, any national assets required for ​​use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilized and ​​​deployed.

He said, “All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at ​​home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-​​essential outings, until further advice is given.”

