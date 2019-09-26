Coalition says plans underway to remove emir Sanusi

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano group, ‘The Renaissance Coalition’ has alleged that plans are underway by the Kano state Government to transfer the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II to Bichi emirate.

Meanwhile the Kano state government has declined to react to the allegation.

A statement from the coalition, signed by its spokesperson, Ibrahim A. Waiya, alleged that if emir Sanusi resists, he would be deposed.

The statement reads: “This is quite unfortunate that, despite a subsisting court ruling which has ordered the maintenance of status quo pending conclusion of the matter before it, and even the contentious law which was maliciously and hurriedly made, and is being challenged before the court, has not explicitly provided for such swap.

“This is indeed a very dangerous move that is likely to cause violent unrest in the polity, and the alleged plot also shows extreme desperation on the part of the governor to advance a personal vendetta at the expense of the peace and well-being of the citizens he swore to protect.

“We deem it our responsibility to do everything possible within our power to advocate for the peace and well-being of the citizens, by calling on all well meaning individuals and the Federal Government, to call the governor to order, to seize and desist from any further hostile action against the Kano emirate and emir Sanusi ll,” the statement indicated.

The statement called on relevant authorities to take appropriate and timely action to prevent societal disasters.

It added that “We decided not to wait and be reactive but to be proactive because of the perceived heavy toll the repercussions of the alleged action of the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, awaits the people of Kano, if the alleged plot is materialized and remains unchecked.”

“We strongly call on the governor to desist from going on with this alleged plot and such similar action, which is capable of jeopardizing the relative peace we enjoy in the State. We also particularly call on the security agencies, political leaders, the respected elders, venerated Ulamas, intellectuals, opinion leaders and any person or people with the means to reach out to the Governor to desist from such act.

“It is our prayer that, the Federal Government, must to do everything possible to prevail on the Governor to forestall the alleged plot of Swapping the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammad Sanusi, to ensure that our dear State remains peaceful.”

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar dispelled the claims, saying there was nothing like that on the part of Kano state government.

He said, “As far as we are concerned we are not aware of that development at all. To my knowledge there is nothing like that.”

