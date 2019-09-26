  1. Home
  3. No plot to remove Emir Sanusi— Kano Govt
By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date

The Kano state government has denied allegation that it is planning to remove the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

A Kano group, ‘The Renaissance Coalition’ had alleged that plans are underway by the Kano state Government to transfer the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II to Bichi emirate.

A statement from the coalition, signed by its spokesperson, Ibrahim A. Waiya, alleged that if emir Sanusi resists, he would be deposed.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar dispelled the claims, saying there was nothing like that on the part of the state government.

“As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of that development at all. To my knowledge there is nothing like that,” he said.

