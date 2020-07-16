Ciroma, Agundi reappointment: Ganduje reacts to alleged interference

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State government has reacted to allegations that the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was behind the reappointment of two key council members in the Kano emirate.

Daily Trust reported that the Kano emirate had written a letter seeking the governor’s approval for the appointment of deposed Ciroman Kano, Sanusi Ado Bayero as new Wamban Kano, and deposed Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, as Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

Reacting to the development, some Kano residents, enraged by the development, alleged that the governor had earlier requested dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to reinstate Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, but the request was turned down by the emir.

In his reaction, the Senior Assistant to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, said the allegations were untrue and unfounded.

He said those who were ranting over the development were people who loved to see conflict rather than reconciliation and forgiveness.

“I am the person who liaises between the government house and the palace and I can assure you that there was never a time that such a thing happened.

“It’s unbelievable that the executive governor would request the emir to do something which is within the purview of the law only for the emir to turn down the request,” he said.

Sanka said those who were saying the emir had gone against the decision of his father were saying so out of ignorance.

He said it was not the first time that a district head would be removed from office for an alleged offence and then reinstated.

“During the reign of late Ado Bayero, Wamban Kano, Abubakar, was deposed and later appointed Dan Buram.

“So, it’s not a new thing and the emir is just following the footsteps of his father.

“Similarly, during emir of Kano Usman, the then Galadiman Kano Mahmud, was removed for an offence and later the emir appointed him as Magajin Gari,” he further said.

Sanka said the two appointees were people of immense experience with regard to the traditional institution and alert with current happenings around the world, thus the decision of the emir to use their wealth of experience for the development of the emirate and the entire state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App