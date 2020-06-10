CAN commends El-Rufai for lifting religious restrictions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the State Standing Committee on Covid-19 for allowing places of worship to reopen, 75 days after a partial lockdown.

The apex Christian body said the lockdown imposed on the state had actually helped to reduce the number of persons infected with the virus and led to a lower deaths rate in Kaduna State.

CAN chairman In Kaduna, Rev. John Joseph Hayab in a statement appreciated all those who obeyed government and health professionals guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus during the 75 days lockdown.

“Now that we have been allowed to resume partial normal life activities, especially resuming church gatherings, CAN Kaduna State appeals to all faithful and the general public to show good and godly examples,” it stated.

It however cautioned that; “our people should not be carried away with the joy of lifting the restriction of movement and totally forget health matters for it is only when there is life that we can worship and do our businesses.

“CAN is therefore, calling on all Pastors and Church Elders to give Godly and wise leadership at this delicate time.

“Churches must continue to observe all protocols and guidelines that have been laid down by the Government and NCDC.”

The statement directed that all worshipers must come with their face mask on during worship services, urging Churches to help provide face masks for those who do not have and can not afford.

“Adequate provision of hand sanitizers or handwashing materials should be made available in our homes and churches during our worship services.

“We should maintain good hygiene at all times and observe physical distancing in our seating arrangements.

“Worshipers are to seat two meters away from one another,” it stated.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday lifted the quarantine order earlier imposed on Kaduna thereby permitting a significant reopening of the state including religious activities.

The governor in a state broadcast said as from Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the quarantine order will be amended to permit a significant reopening of the state, adding that restriction of intra-state movement is lifted, subject to a night-time curfew of 8pm to 5am.

