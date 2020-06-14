CAN commends Buhari, congratulates Dongban-Mensem

ADVERTISEMENT

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has congratulated the new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Ayokunle on Sunday in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for resisting the pressure mounted on him by some forces not to send her name to the Senate for confirmation.

“CAN therefore felicitates Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on her elevation and wishes her a successful tenure in her service to the nation and prays God to grant her wisdom, knowledge, understanding, courage, commitment, good health and sound mind needed to serve and finish strong and well.

“We were not unaware of the plot to deny her of the exalted office despite her enviable reputation and credentials but those forces were frustrated with the resolve of the President to ensure justice and fairness prevail over selfish interest,” Ayokunle said.

According to him, the confirmation of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal shows that President Buhari is being sensitive to the aspiration and yearnings of the populace to have a nation where everyone has a sense of belonging irrespective of religious, political and ethnic affiliations.

He said, “We at CAN, will not cease to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the country. We will also continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as all our leaders at national, state and local government levels for God’s guidance, wisdom and protection.

“We call on Justice Dongban-Mensem to ensure that she lives up to the expectations of God and citizens of this country without fear or favour. That is the only way she can show her deepest appreciation to God for elevating her as well as the goodwill support she gets from the citizens of this country.”

