Senate confirms Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

By Abdullateef Salau 
Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem
The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, which recommended her confirmation.

The committee chairman, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) said she has the requisite experience to occupy the post.

During her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Justice Mensem pledged that if eventually confirmed, part of the innovation she would bring to bear is making the court Information Communication Technology (ICT), compliant.

