Buhari’s ally, Ismaila Isa Funtua is dead

A close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

He died of cardiac arrest on Monday evening, according to one of his brothers.

“Mallam told his family members that he wanted to see his doctor but decided to visit his barber first. He drove himself to the hospital,” the brother, who doesn’t want his name in print, told Daily Trust.

It was gathered that the remains of Mallam Funtua is being prepared at Area 1 mosque before his funeral on Tuesday morning.

Ismaila Isa is a renowned Business Executive and public officer with over thirty years of management experience.

He was Personnel Manager in United Textiles Limited (UNTL), responsible for over ten thousand staff and a one-time Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He is the founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited (the largest wholly owned indigenous construction company) which built most of the iconic pub-lic buildings in Abuja.

He is the founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and served as President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) for 8 years.

