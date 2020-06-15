  1. Home
BREAKING: Oshiohmole leads NWC members to meet Gambari over Obaseki’s disqualification

By Muideen Olaniyi 

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is currently meeting with the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Oshiohmole leads four members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to meet Gambari.

The concerned NWC members are the National Vice Chairman (North West), Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir; National Treasurer, Adamu Panda and two others.

Oshiomhole was escorted to the meeting holding in the CoS’ office by a police orderly who who had a pile of office files with him.

Daily Trust learned that the meeting was scheduled to discuss the fallout of the disqualification of incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from participating in the state governorship primary election.

Detail later…

