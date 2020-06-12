Obaseki vows not to appeal ‘unjust’ disqualification

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has bemoaned his disqualification from contesting for the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress, APC ahead of Edo 2020 governorship election.

He described the disqualification as unjust but vowed not to appeal it.

A statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie described the action as a mockery of the democratic process.

He said they have watched the mockery which the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending over the APC.

” It has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle,”.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole battle

Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

Disqualification

Obaseki was disqualified by the screening committee, inaugurated on Wednesday by Oshiomhole to screen the six governorship aspirants in the party. His disqualification was said to be due to discrepancies in his results.

The six aspirants screened by the committee were Gov. Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

Obaseki had expressed doubt that he will get justice after the committee grilled him for over two hours on Wednesday.

After the screening, the governor said he doesn’t believe the outcome will be free and fair.

“Since Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in this matter, I don’t think I will get justice in this screening but we will wait for the outcome of everything.

“Even with the controversial issue from the University of Ibadan, I have my result here with me”

“The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole should recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice.

“But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else.

“Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening

“I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered,” he said.

