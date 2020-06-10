Edo gov’ship: PDP will dethrone APC—Fintiri

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over the government house in the forthcoming election in Edo state.

He said with the antecedent of the PDP in the recent elections, coupled with the current situation on ground in Edo state, the party would produce the next governor.

Fintiri who is the chairman of the PDP congress committee said this in Benin during the party’s ward congress where ad-hoc delegates were elected ahead of the party primary election.

“I want to say without mincing word that technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the previous elections, you can see our performance, we did very well, we won the presidential election here in Edo, we won two of three senatorial seats, four of five House of Representatives seats in the state.

“We are here with the mandate from the National Working Committee of our party to come and conduct a three- man- delegate congress across the 192 wards in the in the state.

“This is a very important assignment for our party as they will form those that will elect our gubernatorial candidate on June 19,”.

He urged the elected delegates to vote wisely for the best candidate that can deliver the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the committee headed by fintri, has Bayelsa state governor, Senator Diri Duoye and Senator Sam Ayanwu as members.

