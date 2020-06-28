Kogi Chief Judge, Justice Ajanah, is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah is dead.

Although the family is yet to issue a formal statement on the matter, source said the chief judge died at an Abuja hospital early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

Justice Ajanah was 64 years old.

His demise came barely a week after the death of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga.

Justice Ajanah was born in 1956 in Okene Local Government Area of the State.

He attended the Native Authority (Central) Primary School Okene where he had his Primary Education between 1962 and 1968.

He proceeded to the Federal Government College, Keffi, in 1969 and graduated in 1973.

He also obtained a Higher School Certificate (HSC) at the same College between 1974 and 1975.

Justice Ajanah proceeded to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with LL.B Hons and was later called to bar on completion of his law school programme.

He set up his private firm, NASIRU AJANAH & CO., in Okene where he engaged in private practice between 1985 and 1989.

He became a Judge in Kwara State High Court in 1990.

This appointment was transferred to Kogi State in 1991 when the State was created.

He was later appointed the Chief Judge of Kogi State after many years of meritorious legal career.

The late Justice had served in various capacity such as Chairman, Kabba disturbance tribunal in Kogi State (1994); Chairman, Election petition tribunal in Adamawa State (1998); Member of Governing of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 and 2006); Chairman, Panel on Murtala Mohammed International Airport Fire Incidence (2000); Chairman, Election petition Tribunal in Akwa – Ibom State (2007) and Chairman; Election Tribunal Petition (2) in Rivers State (2008) respectively.

