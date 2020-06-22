Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship primary election

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has won the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 2020 election.

The chairman of the election panel and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the direct primary on Monday evening.

Ize-Iyamu defeated Pius Odubu and Osaro Obazee to clinch the party’s ticket ahead of the election slated for September, 2020.

Uzodinma announced that Ize-Iyamu garnered 27,388 votes while his rival, Pius Odubu, polled only 3,776 votes.

“Iyamu, having scored highest in the primary election, is hereby returned candidate of the APC in the coming governorship election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship primary election held across the 18 local government areas of the state peacefully.

Correspondents of NAN, who monitored the exercise, reported that the exercise witnessed large turnout amidst peaceful process in the centres visited.

The exercise commenced as early as 8 a.m with accreditation of card carrying party members.

NAN reports that the Gov. Hope Uzodima-led primary election committee ensured that APC’s card carrying members maintained the prescribed physical distancing of maximum 15 members, wearing face masks across the 192 wards of the 18 LGAs.

Some of the wards monitored were ward 3 in Egor LGA, Auchi ward 1 to 4 in Etsako West LGA, ward 7 in Etsako East LGA, Ohuan, Uhi and Isi North in Uhunmwonde LGA, Ward 3 in Egor LGA and Ward 9 in Oredo LGA.

NAN also observed the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC)’s personnel monitoring the process with security personnel who stood guard from a distance.

