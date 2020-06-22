Edo 2020: APC holds governorship primaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo on Monday held its governorship primaries amidst early morning downpour, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also reports that the primaries commenced in some areas before 8 a.m, the scheduled time by the Governor Hope Uzodima-led primaries election Committee.

However, in some wards across Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas, NAN observed that the exercise was still ongoing.

NAN also observed that the state government’s directive and protocols in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, which include physical distancing and wearing of face mask, were strictly adhered to by the party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The report added that security personnel were on ground as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s officials to ensure peaceful conduct and monitor the exercise.

Meanwhile, at Oredo ward 8, though the protocols in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 were adhered to, INEC officials were absent.

The Presiding Officer of the ward, Dr Osifo Igbinoba, told NAN that materials arrived on time and that the exercise commenced at 9 a.m.

He, however, said that the INEC officials directed them to commence the exercise that they would join them later.

Meanwhile, Mr Bello Osagie, former member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said that the exercise showed internal democracy at work, as the party members freely exercised their franchise.

At ward 5, Ikpoba- Okha, the Chairman of the ward, Mr Osayomore Ogbebor, said that with the way the exercise was conducted, it showed that APC would carry the day come Sept. 19.

Similarly, at ward 7, Ikpoba-Okha, the ward Chairman, Mr John Agho, described the exercise as peaceful and rancour free.

He also confirmed that the exercise commenced at 8 a.m. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App