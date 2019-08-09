Breaking: INEC sacks REC ‘for joining APC’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sacked the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai, for violating provisions of the Constitution on his appointment.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said this on Friday in Abuja in a statement.

Dr. Briyai joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Thursday to contest the Bayelsa State governorship race billed for November 2019. He disclosed this at a send-forth party held at the INEC office in Calabar.

According to him, the Bayelsa State born, on Thursday addressed the media that he has resigned his position as REC with effect from 8th August 2019 and joined a political party on whose platform he intends to contest the November 16, 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State.

Okoye said that though this was done at the commission’s Cross River State office in Calabar, the commission is yet to receive any communication on this from Dr. Briyai.

Okoye said that Section 306 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that the resignation of such appointment takes effect on receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority – in this case the President.

“While it is the right of any Commissioner or official of the Commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, INEC frowns at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all its officials.”

“Following his declaration, the Commission has relieved Dr. Briyai of his duties as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and withdrawn all powers delegated to him. Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice,” Okoye said.

