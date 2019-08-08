Cross River REC resigns, joins APC for Bayelsa guber race

ADVERTISEMENT

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River State, Mr Briyai Frankland has resigned to contest the Bayelsa State governorship race which election comes up in November 2019.

At a send-forth party held at theINEC office in Calabar, the former INEC boss said he had decided to contest the governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Congress.

He said he had to concede to pressure from his people to join the race because of the qualities he said they have seen in him.

“On Saturday 21 July 2019, a mammoth crowd of meaningful and pragmatic Bayelsans that sincerely love their state held a very peaceful rally in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, calling my humble self to contest the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election. I have critically considered their demand and dilemma. I have heard their call to selfless service that had always being my lifestyle. For the sake of the very important call to rescuing the kind, peace loving and great people of Bayelsa State. I have resigned my appointment as a REC in the INEC with effect from Thursday, 8 August 2019.”

“As a Progressive, I will identify with the very best of the progressive political parties, the APC.”

He called on the people of Bayelsa State not to sell their votes but vote wisely as there was a dire need to change the political course of the state.

He said he will provide the very best alternative that will lift Bayelsa from the hardship they are currently experiencing.

