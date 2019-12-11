Breaking News
BREAKING: How Mamman Daura gave presidential directive without my husband’s knowledge – Aisha Buhari
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. BREAKING: How Mamman Daura gave presidential directive without my husband’s knowledge – Aisha Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: How Mamman Daura gave presidential directive without my husband’s knowledge – Aisha Buhari

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Malam Mamman Daura
Malam Mamman Daura

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has alleged that Alhaji Mamman Daura gave a presidential directive without her husband’s knowledge.

Until recently, Mamman Daura, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari lives in Glass House inside the presidential villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feud between the first lady and Daura’s family worsened in October when she returned from a two-month foreign trip.

It became public knowledge when a video of the president’s wife asking questions and making comments about being locked out of a room and demanding that some people should pack their belongings went viral. She engaged Daura’s daughter, Fatima.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported in September that the first lady angered by the development in the villa, left for abroad in August. The feud festered when she returned.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.