BREAKING: How Mamman Daura gave presidential directive without my husband’s knowledge – Aisha Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has alleged that Alhaji Mamman Daura gave a presidential directive without her husband’s knowledge.

Until recently, Mamman Daura, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari lives in Glass House inside the presidential villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feud between the first lady and Daura’s family worsened in October when she returned from a two-month foreign trip.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It became public knowledge when a video of the president’s wife asking questions and making comments about being locked out of a room and demanding that some people should pack their belongings went viral. She engaged Daura’s daughter, Fatima.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported in September that the first lady angered by the development in the villa, left for abroad in August. The feud festered when she returned.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App