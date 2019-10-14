Why I was away for 2 months — Aisha Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

…says fake news may cause trouble in Nigeria

First Lady Aisha Buhari yesterday explained that she was away from Nigeria for over two months on her doctor’s instruction.

She spoke to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja when she arrived from the United Kingdom around 4:30am.

She left the country early August to Saudi Arabia where she performed hajj before going to the UK.

Mrs Buhari yesterday told journalists: “It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we spend holiday with them.

”I never abandon my children and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

”So, the same, this year’s holiday in U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

”From the U.K, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.’’

She cautioned Nigerians against spreading fake news, saying “The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead.

“That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries to confirm; so I called the attention of NCC, NBC and the National Orientation Agency. Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect.’’

