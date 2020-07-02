Buhari suspends NSITF boss, others

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Charles Akpan, Head Press and Public Relations of the ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.

Also suspended from office are Mr. Jasper Ikedi Azuatalam, Executive Director Finance and Investment, Mrs. Olukemi Nelson, Executive Director Operations, and Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman, Executive Director, Administration.

Some Management Staff who were also suspended include Mr. Olusegun Olumide Bashorun, General Manager, Administration/Human Resources/Maintenance, Mr. Lawan Tahir General Manager Finance, Mr. Chris Esedebe General Manager Claims and Compensation, Mr. Olodotun Adegbite, Deputy General Manager Investment and Treasury Management, Mr. Emmanuel Enyinnaya Sike, Deputy General Manager, Finance and Accounts, Mrs. Olutoyin O. Arokoyo Deputy General Manager/Acting Head Legal, Ms. Dorathy Zajeme Tukura, Deputy General Manager Administration, Mrs. Victoria Ayantuga, Assistant General Manager Internal Audit.

The statement noted that their suspension from office was necessitated by the “preliminary established prima facie infractions on the extant Financial Regulations and Procurement Act, and other acts of gross misconduct”

The suspended officers are expected to face a JOINT Board and Audit Investigative Panel that has been set up to look into the financial and procurement breaches, as well as gross misconduct in the NSITF for period of 2016 to date.

The affected Officers have also been directed to hand over to the most senior Officers in their respective departments.

The Executive Directors are to hand over to the most senior General Managers, while the Managing Director will hand over to the most Senior Officer in the Fund.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige approved and directed that Mrs. Temitope Akinwale FCA, a fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants, and Regional General Manager in charge of the Ibadan Region should take charge as General Manager in charge of Finance and to concurrently oversee the Office of the Executive Director of Finance and Investment as the Acting Executive Director.

While Barrister Maureen Allagoa, FIPM, also the Regional General Manager in charge of Port Harcourt Region moves to NSITF Headquarters as General Manager in charge of Administration, Human Resources and Maintenance and to concurrently oversee the Office of the Executive Director of Administration as Acting Executive Director.

Mr. Baba Ma’aji Kabir, General Manager of Administration and Maintenance moves to Enforcement Department while concurrently overseeing the Office of the Executive Director of Operations as the Acting Executive Director.

Dr. Kelly Nwagha, General Manager of the Health, Safety and Environment Department, as the most senior General Manager in the Fund, assumes the position of Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive.

All the appointments are with effect from Monday, 6th July 2020 and will last until further notice.

The Honourable Minister has also charged the Chairman of the Board – Mr. Austin Enajemo Isire, FCA; FCII; to take charge, in order to ensure that the Investigative Panel commence work as soon as possible.

