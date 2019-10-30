BREAKING: Atiku loses at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed by the by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed said the panel agreed that there is no merit in the appeal. The Appeal was hereby dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CJN added that the panel has been reviewing the case for the past two weeks.

He said that reasons for the dismissal of the appeals to be given in a later date.

Atiku and his party were challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.

Follow the Live blog here

Detail soon

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App