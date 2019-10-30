LIVE: Supreme Court hears Atiku’s appeal against Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning, welcome to the live blog coverage of today. Clement A. Oloyede is at the Supreme Court to update us as the Apex Court in Nigeria hears the appeal of filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.

Atiku and his party are challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.

