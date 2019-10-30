Breaking News
LIVE: Supreme Court hears Atiku’s appeal against BuhariBREAKING: CJN Tanko unveils panel to hear Atiku’s appeal against Buhari
  1. Home
  2. Live Blog
  3. LIVE: Supreme Court hears Atiku’s appeal against Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE: Supreme Court hears Atiku’s appeal against Buhari

By . Published Date

Good morning, welcome to the live blog coverage of today. Clement A. Oloyede is at the Supreme Court to update us as the Apex Court in Nigeria hears the appeal of filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.

Atiku and his party are challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT


NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.