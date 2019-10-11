BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.
The Court affirmed the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.
It has, therefore, nullified the election of Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).
The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, is to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from today.
Recall that The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja had sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
The judgment delivered by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice A.O Chijoke, ordered that INEC should conduct a fresh election for the district within 90 days.
The judgment was on the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election.