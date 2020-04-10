3 test positive for coronavirus in Katsina, as govt locks down Buhari’s hometown

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town Daura has been locked down following three positive cases of COVID-19.

Daily Trust learnt that the positive cases were among the 23 people who had contact with the state’s index case who died recently.

Briefing newsmen on Friday, the state governor, Aminu Masari, said a total of 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of index case and three, including his wife and 2 of his children turned up positive.

He added that: “Already, the patients are being evacuated to an isolation center located at the Federal Medical center, Katsina for treatment.”

Daily Trust gathered that government had concluded plans to lockdown Daura local government from 7am tomorrow, Saturday.

Masari said the lockdown will be total, noting that some selected pharmaceutical and grain shops will be allowed to operate under strict supervision.

Daily Trust had reported that a private medical doctor of Kogi state origin, who is based in Daura, died from coronavirus infection three days ago.

The late doctor was said to have returned to Daura from Kogi and Lagos states to continue his practice in Katsina before his death at the Airforce Reference Hospital in Daura where he took himself for treatment after coming down with the virus symptoms.

Details later.

