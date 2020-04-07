Katsina records first death from coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

A private doctor of Kogi state origin based in Daura, Katsina state, Dr Aliyu Yakubu, has died from the coronavirus infection, the state government said on Tuesday.

Yakubu had returned to Daura in Katsina state from Kogi and Lagos states to continue his practice before his death, three days ago.

The state governor, Aminu Masari, said Yakubu took himself to the Airforce Reference Hospital in Daura after coming down with the virus symptoms where he died two hours after admission.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Monday night said there were 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with 35 discharged and five deaths.

According to the centre, there are currently 120 cases in Lagos; Abuja, 48; Oyo, nine; Osun, 20; Ogun, four; Kaduna, five; Enugu, two; Akwa Ibom, five; Edo, 11; Bauchi, six; Ekiti, two; Rivers, two; Kwara, two; while Benue and Ondo states has one case each.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Government had said that Chloroquine had been found in some works in a test-tube to treat the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this on Tuesday at the seventh joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 after the PTF on COVID-19 visited some of the isolation centres in Lagos state.

He, however, said it was not yet clear if it will also work internally on the body.

Similarly, Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has been found to kill coronavirus in the laboratory within 48, say researchers at the Australia’s Monash University.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infestations, from head lice and scabies to river blindness and some worm infestation.

