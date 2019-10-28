BREAKING: 228 inmates escape as flood sacks Kogi prison

ADVERTISEMENT

About 228 prisons inmates have escaped from the custodial centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kotonkarfe area of Kogi State following flood disaster that sacked the facility early Monday.

Daily Trust learnt that the flood occasioned by heavy downpour at about 2:00am Monday destroyed parts of the perimeter fencing of the facility leading to the escape of all the inmates.

Our correspondent who visited scene of the incident observed the facility and its environs have been submerged.

It was observed that combined team of men of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Army, the police and civil Defence Corps were on ground for search and rescue operation.

Speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Security Adviser, Retired Navy Commander Jerry Omodara, said about 228 inmates at the facility escaped due the collapse of the perimeter fencing of the custodial centre.

He however said that following the proactive response by combined team of security agencies mobilised to the area, over 100 of the inmates have been rearrested and evacuated to safer facility.

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Jaafaru Ahmed, who also visited the place, said the incident occurred due to natural disaster.

He said some of the inmates that escaped had returned while others have been rearrested by the security agents and evacuated to safer facility.

