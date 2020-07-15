12 top EFCC officials suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve top officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including directors, have been suspended, according to reports.

According to a report by The Nation, a notice of the suspension was communicated to the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Mohammed Umar, on Tuesday night by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The suspension might not be unconnected with the ongoing investigation into the affairs of the commission by panel constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later…

