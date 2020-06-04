Bowen University starts second semester examination

ADVERTISEMENT

The Management of Bowen University, Iwo has confirmed that the University’s examination for the Second Semester of 2019/2020 will be phased and the first phase started on Monday virtually.

In a statement from the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, students are urged to take time to carefully read the guidelines for the Online Examination as published on the University website.

A statement by the school Head of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Mr Toba Adaramola, urged students not to allow distractions and interference during the online examination.

“Students are reminded that the university has zero tolerance for examination malpractices and irregularities and are further asked not to block the cameras of their computers while the examination is ongoing.

“Parents are advised to limit their meddling during the examination.

“Students that are yet to balance their school fees may not be eligible for the examination but at a later date with an additional fee,” the statement added.

The Vice Chancellor assured students and their parents that the office of the Bursar will be willing to assist those who are ready to offset their bills.

The University has since March, 2020 given directive to Academic staff to be active online for effective teaching through the upload of teaching materials and real time interaction with the students using the Bowen Smart School Hub (SSHUB), a platform designed for robust learning interaction.

The government shut schools across the country in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

