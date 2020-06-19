Borno offers free dialysis to 1,000 kidney disease patients

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,000 renal disease patients have been offered free kidney dialysis by the Borno State government between December 2019 and June 2020.

This is based on an average of 135 dialysis sessions per month, beginning from144 dialysis in the first month (December 2019).

The state Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura, told newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri that the 135 monthly average dialysis was arrived at considering the fact that some patients attended more than one session.

“The free dialysis has enabled each patient to save N100, 000 which is the amount to be spent by each patient for the services,” Dr. Kwayabura said, explaining that “The state government decided to offer the services free, considering the fact that insurgency has impoverished the majority of our people to the point that they cannot afford to pay for the services.”

He further stressed that “Kidney dialysis is free to all citizens of Borno State, irrespective of economic status.”

The commissioner said the government has not been able to determine the exact cause of the high prevalence of renal diseases in the state and the entire North-East.

He said the state government has recently commissioned research into the prevalence of the disease in the state to enable it to design and implement preventive measures.

