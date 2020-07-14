Boko Haram terrorists attack Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram terrorists, on Monday night, attacked the military base in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, sources told Daily Trust.

The military was, however, able to repel the invaders after hours of gun battle.

It was gathered that the insurgents attacked Aji and Kofa, behind 777 housing estate near 333 artillery barracks in Maiduguri, at about 2230hours as the deafening sound of gunfire reportedly sent hundreds of families out of their homes.

According to a security source, the insurgents attempted to penetrate 333 Artillery through Gambori village behind the barracks but was met swift resistance.

“The terrorists came through Gambori but the troops stationed in the area engage them and they escaped for safety.

“The situation was brought under control and there was no causality on our side,” security source claimed.

A number of eyewitnesses confirmed that the assault was scary due to the propensity of the gun duel.

A resident of 777 Housing Estate, Bukar Yunus, said the sound of heavy gunfire could be heard throughout Bulumkutu and Ngomari general area.

“There was confusion everywhere, the children were crying and my wife was too due to loud sound gunfire near our estate.

“I took my family out to Bulumkutu, which is safer, because the gunfire was very close to the estate.

“We are not safe at all.

“If these people would come as close as this, then there is a big problem.

“We should not deceive ourselves, things are not getting better,” Yunus said.

Sources claimed several civilians had been hit by stray bullets but Daily Trust has not been able to independently confirm this.

It would be recalled that the insurgents had earlier on Monday ambushed military convoys and motorists along Maiduguri/Damaturu highways which led to the death of four soldiers and many others unaccounted for.

Despite this and other attacks on troops, the military said it is winning the war against the terrorists.

