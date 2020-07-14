Boko Haram: 4 killed, soldiers, passengers missing in ambush

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed a military convoy and motorists, killed at least four soldiers, while many are unaccounted for in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, a security source said.

It was learnt that the attackers waylaid the motorists near Mainok town in Kaga at about 2 pm, killing at least four persons and burning down military operation vehicles.

According to a security source, the attackers carted away caches of arms and ammunition, with dozens of soldiers unaccounted for.

The source further said that a Tata lorry was burnt down by the insurgents with one Hilux vehicle damaged.

“They ambushed military convoys but when Rapid Response Squad (RRS) men got there, they recovered four dead bodies of soldiers.

“It was devastating.

“After search and rescue, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) teams recovered not less than six AK-47 guns in the nearby bushes,” the security source said.

A vigilante source said the attack occurred at Kongiri village near Mainok along Maiduguri highway and many passengers and travellers were missing.

