Boko Haram: Senate delegation visits Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the Senate, led by majority leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, on Monday, visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to commiserate with Governor Babagana Zulum over recent killings by Boko Haram terrorists in Gubio local government area and other places.

The delegation comprised of Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Deputy minority whip, Senator Yahaya Alhaji Yawu; Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Mohamed Ali Ndume and Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The Senate’s delegation was received by Governor Zulum at the government house, after the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, led a welcoming team at the Maiduguri international airport.

Speaking on behalf of the senate at the council chamber of the government house in Maiduguri, Senator Yahaya assured that no stone will be left unturned in an effort to get lasting peace in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He added that the Nigerian Senate, in a resolution, had directed the Senate President to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to lay on his table the security situation in the country.

In view of that, the Senate President on Monday met President Buhari in the state house, where security issues were squarely brought to the President.

“I want to assure you that very soon efforts will be seen to have been done for Nigeria to get itself off this insurgency and banditry,” Senator Yahaya assured.

The Senate leader also said the Nigerian Senate had pledged to support the executive in approving security budgets to provide the administration with the necessary resources for the security agencies to secure the people.

Senator Yahaya commended governor Babagana Zulum for his efforts in restoring peace in Borno.

Senator Yahaya said: “Your Excellency, we all know and acknowledge the whole nation is quite aware and very grateful of the kind of effort that you have made and the brave journeys of work that you have undertaken, all in an effort to secure the people of your state and the entire northeast zone.

“Your Excellency, you have demonstrated a lot of courage, sense of purpose to uphold dignity and honour of the people of your state.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank you very much and encourage you to brave all odds so that all of us will be rid of this threat.”

Yahaya also led the delegation in company of governor Zulum to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, at the Shehu’s palace.

On his part, Zulum while welcoming the delegation, acknowledged the support of the National Assembly towards the development of the northeast zone.

The governor equally extended his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for maintaining stability in the northeast.

“Notwithstanding the recent happening in Borno, the situation cannot be compared to what is obtained, particularly between the year 2011 to 2014.

“However, the recent spontaneous attacks in Borno is a matter of great concern to all of us.

“The nexus between security and peace need not to be overemphasized, if there is no peace, there is no security and if there is no security, there is no development,” Zulum said.

The governor, however, lamented the continuous inaccessibility of citizens to their farmlands which he said has became a serious challenge facing the state.

“In fact, the people of Borno State are facing a very serious challenge, worthy to note is that of a limited access to farmlands by our people.

“We have to address the root causes of the insurgency which are not limited to endemic poverty, pervasive illiteracy, unemployment, environmental degradation among others.

“Continuous dependence on food supply from the INGOs and the UN agencies is not sustainable.

“The only option we have is to create an enabling environment to our people to regain their means of livelihood,” Zulum said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App