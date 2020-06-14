Boko Haram kills many, attacks police station, UN hub in Borno 

ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram insurgents killed no fewer than 35 people and wounded several others when they attacked two local government areas of Borno State simultaneously, sources said yesterday.

It was learnt that the insurgents rode on utility vehicles to attack Usmanati Goni, Nganzai LGA at about 10:00 am yesterday, killing at least 35 people, including women and children.

According to a top civilian JTF, the attackers burnt dozens of houses and took away livestock.

It was also learnt that the insurgents stormed Monguno town, headquarter of Monguno local government area of the state at around 11:30 am.

It was gathered that the insurgents attacked the local Police Station in the town, set free some of the inmates and burned down the station.

They also set ablaze three vehicles at the United Nations’ humanitarian hub in the town.

The attacks came, few days after insurgents attacked Gubio LGA where 81 civilians were killed. The insurgents also abducted the village head and 5 others during the attack in Gubio.

