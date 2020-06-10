81 buried in Borno village after insurgents’ attack

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum on Wednesday confirmed that 81 civilians were buried following the attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of state on Tuesday.

Zulum made the disclosure on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the scene of Tuesday’s massacre in Felo village, Gubio LGA.

The governor could not hide his emotions as he addressed journalists with fainted voice, showing his concern about the massacre.

He also confirmed that 6 people were forcefully taken away by the attackers.

“We are yet to make complete assessment but you have listened to them that in this grave yards they buried 49 people while those whose bodies have been taken away by their relatives and families were 32.

“So far, they have been able to identify 81 bodies.

“We are here to sympathize with the family of the victims over yesterday (Tuesday’s) massacre.”

He charged the military to wipe out the insurgents from the Lake Chad region.

The Massacre

Daily Trust had reported that Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 69 persons at Foduma Kolomaiya village, 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday.

Gubio, 96 kilometres away from Maiduguri is in the northern part of Borno State.

Credible sources and residents told the Daily Trust that the attack, which was launched around noon, lasted two hours before the terrorists retreated.

Besides the people killed, the attackers reportedly killed over 300 cows and rustled nearly 1000.

