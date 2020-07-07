BBNaija: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to continue as show host for season 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, says he will be hosting the reality TV show BBNaija for the 4th season in a row

Ebuka took to his Twitter handle @Ebuka to share the news.

He said: “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19”.

Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19!!! Can’t wait to be a part of yet another magical journey…

But before then, see you tonight on @africamagictv 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tPiQV9fmXe — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) July 6, 2020

Ebuka started hosting the show in 2017.

He is also known for hosting the long running Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV as well as co-hosting ‘The Spot” and “Men’s Corner” on Ebonylife Television.

Ebuka has received several award nominations and won the award for Outstanding TV Presenter of the Year at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards for his work on Rubbin’ Minds.

