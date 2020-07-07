  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to continue as show host for season 5
ADVERTISEMENT

BBNaija: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to continue as show host for season 5

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, says he will be hosting the reality TV show BBNaija for the 4th season in a row

Ebuka took to his Twitter handle @Ebuka to share the news.

He said: “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of @BBNaija premiering on July 19”.

Ebuka started hosting the show in 2017.

He is also known for hosting the long running Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV as well as co-hosting ‘The Spot” and “Men’s Corner” on Ebonylife Television.

Ebuka has received several award nominations and won the award for Outstanding TV Presenter of the Year at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards for his work on Rubbin’ Minds.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.