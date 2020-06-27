Bandits kill 2 herders, rustle 103 cows in Kogi

  1. Home
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah 

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits Thursday attacked a Fulani settlement and killed two herdsmen and stole 103 cows at Osuku village in Koton-Karfe, Kogi State.

The Ohimegye of Igu -Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah Koto, told our reporter yesterday that he received a call from the chief of Fulanis around 11:23 pm on Thursday that bandits had attacked their settlement.

He said he immediately mobilized vigilante members to go after the bandits and they  recovered some cows.

He stressed the need for a military base along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The governor’s senior special assistant on security matters, Abdulkarim Isah, confirmed the incident and said he mobilized a security team to recover the rustled cows.

