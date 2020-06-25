Bandits kill 4 in fresh attack on Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people have been reportedly killed in bandits’ attacks in three communities of Manta District in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits, according to the villagers, attacked the communities at about 4pm in the evening on Wednesday, riding on motorcycles and shooting sporadically.

The affected villages are; Sunko, Gavya and Marafa where scores sustained injuries while others are still missing.

But the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, denied the report, saying no any attack on the said communities.

However, the Co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, confirmed the attack, saying the effects of the coordinated and premeditated attacks were devastating and mind-boggling, lamenting that many lives and property were lost.

“During the heinous operations, no fewer than four people were gruesomely gunned down, including one woman who was fleeing to a nearby island for fear of her life.

“She died on the spot.

“Apart from human losses incurred, many property worth huge amount of money were also stolen, while many herds of cattle were rustled as well as the destruction of unquantifiable valuables,” he said.

Kokki lamented that attacks of this nature had become regular occurrences in substantial parts of Shiroro Local Government in Niger State, stating that there had been no commensurate resistance, confrontation or even counterattack from the security agencies and other authorities concerned.

“These villages no longer have security presence.

“That is why these bandits come and go at will without any show of resistance.

“My people continually live in fear daily and we are scared of what will come next,” he added.

