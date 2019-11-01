Are you eligible for FG’s 2020/2021 scholarship?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has announced the opening of its portal to commence registration for the 2020/2021 Computer Based Test, (CBT), for Federal Government Scholarship award.

Adamu who disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja, said the ongoing registration for scholarship under the Ministry’s Bilateral Education Agreement is for undergraduate and post graduate studies.

However, like every other scholarship program, there are certain criteria candidates must meet to stand qualified for the scholarship. Below are the criteria:

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS:

Studies is tenable in the following countries; Russia, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Hungary, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, Cuba, Romania, Japan, Macedonia

FIELD OF STUDY

• The following fields of Study is available for the undergraduate level;

Engineering, Geology, Agriculture, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Sports, Law, Social Sciences, Biotechnology, Architecture, Medicine (very limited), etc.

• All applicants for undergraduate degree courses must possess a minimum qualification of Five (5) Distinctions (As & Bs) in the Senior Secondary School Certificates, WASSCE/WAEC (May/June) only in the subjects relevant to their fields of study including English Language and Mathematics.

• Certificates should not be more than two (2) years old (2018 & 2019) for Non-African Countries

• For African countries the age of certificate is one year (2019) only.

• Age limit is from 18 to 20 years

POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS:

Studies is tenable in the following countries; Russia (for those whose first degrees were obtained from Russia), China, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, e.t.c.

• FIELD OF STUDY

At the Postgraduate level (Masters Degree and PhD), scholarship is available in all fields.

• All applicants for Postgraduate degree courses must hold a First Degree with 1st Class or at least 2nd Class Upper Division.

• All applicants must have completed N.Y.S.C. Programme

• N.Y.S.C discharge or exemption certificates only are accepted; and

• Evidence of readiness to be released by an employer.

• The age limit for Masters is 35 years and for 40 years for Ph.D.

• The applicants who are previous recipients of Foreign Awards must have acquired at least two (2) years post qualification experience or employment practice in Nigeria.

For more information visit https://www.fsbn.com.ng/scholarships

