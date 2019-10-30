FG opens portal for 2020/2021 scholarship for post, undergraduates studies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has announced the opening of its portal to commence registration for the 2020/2021 Computer Based Test, (CBT), for Federal Government Scholarship award.

Adamu who disclosed this Wednesday in a statement in Abuja, said the ongoing registration for scholarship under the Ministry’s Bilateral Education Agreement is for undergraduate and post graduate studies.

He noted that undergraduate scholarships are obtainable in Russia, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Hungary, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, Cuba Romania, Japan, and Macedonia while the post graduate scholarships are for studies in China, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Russia (for students whose first degrees are from Russian Universities).

According to the Minister, undergraduate awards will be obtainable in Engineering, Agriculture, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Sports, Law, Social Sciences, Biotechnology, Architecture and Medicine (with very limited space).

Adamu stated that for post graduate studies, (Master’s degree and PHD), interested candidates are free to apply for all fields of study.

On the eligibility for undergraduate scholarship, he said that candidates must possess a minimum qualification of five distinctions (As and Bs) in Senior Secondary School certificates in the subjects relevant to their fields of study, including Mathematics and English language.

He however, said the age limit of applicants should be between 18-20 years, saying, certificates from non-African universities must not be older than two years (2018/2019), while those of African universities must not be older than one year (2019).

For post graduate studies, the Minister disclosed that applicants must hold a first degree with 1st Class or 2nd Class Upper Division and that recipients of previous foreign awards must have acquired at least, two years post qualification experience or employment practice in Nigeria.

He stressed that the age limit for Master’s degree is 35 while that of PHD is 40.

The scholarship is also obtainable in Nigerian universities.

