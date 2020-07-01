APC convention won’t hold if… Yar’Adua

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aspirants Forum, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (Rtd.), has urged the party’s caretaker committee to address the problems arising from the party’s internal democracy.

Col. Yar’Adua told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that the crisis rocking the party was as a result of the issues from the primaries in 2018 which were not addressed.

He said, “A lot of our members were aggrieved during the primaries in 2018, but because we believe in the ideals of the party, we decided to come together to work for the party’s success during the general elections.”

Yar’Adua further said the group would meet with the caretaker committee to register its grievances with a view to addressing them.

He added that, “If reconciliation with aggrieved members does not take place, the convention will not take place.”

