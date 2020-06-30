No zoning arrangement for planned National Convention — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the purported zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention of the party which has gone viral on social media as fake.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement on Tuesday, advised party members, supporters, stakeholders and, the general public to disregard the “fake news”.

Nabena said the inaugural meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) which held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday did not discuss or issue the fake zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention.

“If and when a zoning arrangement is made for the planned National Convention, it will be officially communicated and publicized,” he added.

