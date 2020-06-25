APC: Buhari orders withdrawal of court cases as NEC ratifies Ize-Iyamu’s candidacy

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that all ongoing litigations in connection with the All Progressives Congress (APC) be withdrawn from the court.

Seven governors, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this while addressing State House reporters after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom on Thursday.

He also said the meeting endorsed the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State and that his name would be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PGF Chairman also introduced the Chairman of the newly appointed Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee and governor of Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Buni was appointed, following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC be dissolved.

He will oversee the affairs of the party for six months.

The meeting, which started at noon, held at the Executive Council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The governors of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Pleateau, Imo, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna and Ekiti were physically present.

The APC had been thrown into leadership crisis since last week, following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiohmole as the National Chairman and the endorsement of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman for two weeks by a court.

However, majority of the National Working Committee (NWC) members appointed the ailing Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, as the Acting National Chairman.

The National Vice Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta, was subsequently appointed to act on his behalf.

Today’s meeting of NEC, which is the decision making organ of the party, is expected to make or mar the fortunes of the APC.

