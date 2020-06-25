APC NEC dissolves NWC, appoints Buni to head caretaker committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee of the party.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant (PA) to the President on New Media, confirmed the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) on his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.

“Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been dissolved.

Details to come…,” Ahmad tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

BREAKING: The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been dissolved, the decision has just been taken at the ongoing Party’s NEC Meeting. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

The meeting, which started at noon, is holding at the Executive Council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The governors of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Pleateau, Imo, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna and Ekiti are physically present.

The APC had been thrown into leadership crisis since last week, following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiohmole as the National Chairman and the endorsement of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman for two weeks by a court.

However, majority of the National Working Committee (NWC) members appointed the ailing Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, as the Acting National Chairman.

The National Vice Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta, was subsequently appointed to act on his behalf.

Today’s meeting of NEC, which is the decision making organ of the party, is expected to make or mar the fortunes of the APC.

Members of APC NEC

Membership of the National Executive Committee (NEC) includes the; National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, Six National Vice Chairmen, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer, Deputy National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Financial Secretary, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Auditor, National Women Leader, Deputy National Women Leader and National Youth Leader.

Others include: Deputy National Youth Leader, Special (Physically Challenged) Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, States’ Chairmen of the party, President, Vice President, Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governors, Majority or Minority Leader, Party Whip and their Deputies in the Senate and the House of Representatives, two serving senators from each geo-political zone, three members of the House of Representatives from each geo-political zone, six Ex-Officio members from each geo-political zone, serving Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App