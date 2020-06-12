Another protest over insecurity rocks Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of motorists and commuters were on Thursday stranded at Yankara town in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State as irate youths barricaded the access road in protest over an earlier attack on their communities leading to the death of over 60 people.

Travellers from Kaduna, Zaria and Funtua could not access the road to Zamfara and Sokoto States, while those coming from Kano through Sheme town also got stuck in the hold-up.

The youths in large numbers carried placards with messages accusing the federal government and security agencies of neglect, and turned deaf ears to security patrol teams that came to plead with them to remove the barricades for motorists’ to have passage.

Abubakar Hamisu, a resident of the town said the protest was informed by what he called the nonchalant attitude of government and security agencies towards safeguarding lives and properties.

Hajiya Zurfa Shugaba, travelling from Kano to Gusau said “I’m happy with these protesters for the way and manner they are demonstrating.

“Human lives should not be wasted as being experienced in recent times. The government must rise to the occasion”

Daily Trust reports that the protest was coming a few days after a similar one was held around Yantumaki village in Danmusa LGA which saw youths chanting war songs.

They also set bonfires on the ever-busy Kankara-Katsina road, turning back motorists and other road users.

Meanwhile, a close door marathon security meeting took place on Thursday at the state government house, which had in attendance Governor Aminu Masari and heads of security agencies in the state.

