Another Ogun Pastor ‘rapes’ 10 year old girl

The Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 59-year-old pastor of Light Christian Church at Odeda, Ogun State, Oketokun Abiodun for allegedly defiling a ten-year-old girl (name withheld).

This is coming less than a week after a self – acclaimed pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oluwakemi Oyebola was arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter and procuring abortion for her three times.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the latest suspect was held following a report by the father of the victim who reported at Odeda police station.

He quoted the complainant to have reported that the suspect had sent his daughter to help him bring his key from his room.

In the process, the clergyman reportedly followed the victim into the room, “pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.”

Oyeyemi said following receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge Odeda division, Ajayi Williams detailed his detectives to the scene where the ‘randy pastor’ was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the commission of the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda police station; while the victim has been taken to General hospital Odeda for medical attention,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

