54-year-old pastor ‘rapes’ 12-year-old girl in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 54-year-old self – acclaimed Pastor, Niyi Omowodun for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl (name withheld) in Itele – Ota, Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who is a resident of Ejigun Agbede Itele Ota, was arrested following a complaint by the father of the victim, who reported at Itele divisional headquarters.

Our correspondent gathered that the complainant told the police that he had received a call from one of his neighbours that her daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect.

According to him, the suspect, who is a neighbour, was caught in the act.

A statement by the Spokesman of the State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Wednesday, said following receipt of the report, the DPO Itele division, Monday Unuigbe immediately detailed his detectives to go after the man and subsequently arrested him.

Oyeyemi said the suspect who claimed to be a pastor in charge of Helmet of Life International Church, Itele – Ota, confessed to have had carnal knowledge of the girl.

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life international church confessed having unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“He (suspect) stated further that he lured the small girl into an uncompleted building in the area when the girl was going on an errand. When asked whether he has no wife, the suspect explained that he has separated with his wife since 2016,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App